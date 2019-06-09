EU Calls for Dialogue in Moldova Amid Country's Tense Political Situation - Statement

"Following the decisions taken by the Parliament and in light of the ensuing developments, the European Union calls for calm and restraint. Democratically elected representatives must find the way forward for the Republic of Moldova through dialogue", the statement said.
The statement pointed out that the European Union was committed to cooperate with Moldova on the issue of carrying out reforms in the country.
"The European Union reaffirms its commitment to cooperate with the Republic of Moldova on a robust reform process for the country, in particular as regards fighting corruption and vested interests, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and de-politicising state institutions", the statement added.
The Leader of the Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, was elected as the parliament’s speaker as a result. However, later in the day, The Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled that the election of Greceanii as the parliament’s speaker was unconstitutional as were other decisions made by the national legislature starting from 8 June.
Lawmakers insist that their mandates were recognized on 9 March, and therefore, they still have time until 9 June to form a coalition government before the three-month deadline expires.
