Moscow Expects ICJ to Dismiss Kiev's ‘Far-Fetched’ Accusations in Lawsuit Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the Russian side expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to dismiss Kiev’s "far-fetched" accusations in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over international conventions.

"The Russian side expects that the International Court of Justice will pay due attention to the arguments that it has no jurisdiction to consider far-fetched charges, and will dismiss them before consideration on the merits", the ministry said in a statement.

From June 3-7, the ICJ was hearing Ukraine v. Russian Federation case that was initiated by Kiev in January 2017 on the basis of the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information and Press said that Ukraine was trying to use the ICJ for its own political purposes by initiating a case against Moscow and appealing in bad faith to international conventions that are not applicable to Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Kiev-instigated civil war in Donbas.