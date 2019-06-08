Yellow Vests Gather for Rally in Paris After Lowest Turnout Last Week (VIDEO)

The number of demonstrators who gathered in the French capital last Saturday for a rally marking the 29th week of protests saw the lowest turnout since the movement began.

Yellow vests protesters are taking to the streets of Paris on Saturday to show their indignation at police violence as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

The wave of yellow vests rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued to take to the streets across the country every weekend to express their discontent with government policies.

The rallies frequently lead to damage and clashes between the police and activists.

