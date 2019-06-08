Meghan and Prince Harry's Private Wedding Photos Hacked, Leaked Online – Reports

The star-studded Royal Wedding Ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

Alexi Lubomirski, wedding photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s big day, has been hacked, with hundreds of the couple’s private pictures leaked online, The Sun reported, citing a royal source.

“Security was compromised. There was an online compromise. Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but police weren’t involved. The situation has now been contained”, the source said.

Unidentified cyber thieves are said to have stolen the photos last September, but Alexi’s snaps emerged on Instagram and Twitter only this month.

According to the source, the pictures have already been swiped, and it remains unknown who was behind the hack and leak.

Some of the photos allegedly showed Harry hugging his new wife with his eyes closed while she smiled at the camera.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson for Harry and Meghan as well as Alexi’s agent have reportedly declined to comment on the news.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows and rings at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018 in a top-notch ceremony attended by royalty, distinguished guests, and A-list celebrities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the parents of a baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month.