Meghan and Prince Harry's Private Wedding Photos Hacked, Leaked Online – Reports

Alexi Lubomirski, wedding photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s big day, has been hacked, with hundreds of the couple’s private pictures leaked online, The Sun reported, citing a royal source.
“Security was compromised. There was an online compromise. Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but police weren’t involved. The situation has now been contained”, the source said.
Unidentified cyber thieves are said to have stolen the photos last September, but Alexi’s snaps emerged on Instagram and Twitter only this month.
Some of the photos allegedly showed Harry hugging his new wife with his eyes closed while she smiled at the camera.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson for Harry and Meghan as well as Alexi’s agent have reportedly declined to comment on the news.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows and rings at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018 in a top-notch ceremony attended by royalty, distinguished guests, and A-list celebrities.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the parents of a baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month.
