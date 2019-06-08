At Least 25 Injured as Tourist Bus, Car Collide in Eastern Germany - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 25 people, including 21 children, were injured in a collision between a tourist bus and a car in Germany’s eastern Thuringia state, Thueringer Allgemeine reported, citing police.

According to the paper, the accident took place on Friday at around 03:50 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT).

There were 49 schoolchildren aged between 16 and 18, a driver and six teachers inside the bus.

Apart from 21 children, the bus driver and one of the teachers were injured. Six minors sustained major wounds and were hospitalized.

READ MORE: Driverless Car Rams Into German Chancellor Merkel's Plane

Moreover, an 80-year-old driver of the car and one of its passengers were gravely injured, too.

Two rescue helicopters, seven ambulance cars and nine firefighting vehicles have arrived at the scene.