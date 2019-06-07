‘Fed up of Being Punch Bag’ – Tommy Robinson on Video of Him Punching England Fan

The incident came on the heels of the right-wing activist’s campaign loss in the EU parliamentary elections, which were held between 23 and 26 May 2019.

A video has emerged of ex-European election candidate Tommy Robinson attacking a fellow England fan before the national football team took on the Netherlands in Portugal, with the English team losing 1-3.

The brawl with an unnamed man occurred outside the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimarae, with the right-wing activist shouting before battering the fan in the face and knocking him off his feet:

“Who said that? F*** about again and you’ll be knocked out again, bruv”.

On his Telegram channel, which is one of the few social media sites he has not been banned from, Robinson claimed that he was striding outside the stadium with his wife when the man in question, accompanied by a number of others, approached him and got “rowdy, in my face, being abusive, being aggressive”. The English Defence League founder asserted that he had warned him and his friends twice before resorting to physical action:

“That's the context of the video. The man should keep his opinions to himself and his mouth to himself”, Robinson stated resolutely.

"I’m fed up of being a punch bag for people so I’ll unapologetically defend myself".

The footage emerged online almost two weeks after Robinson’s campaign in England’s northwest constituency lost in the European parliamentary elections. The EDL founder failed to win enough votes, thereby losing his £5,000 pre-election deposit.

Prior to the elections, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, made a pledge to donate his hypothetical salary to young grooming victims in a video posted on his YouTube channel. However, the offer has been slammed as "an insult to survivors of abuse" by women's rights groups, who added that he is "no ally for the children he claims to stand up for", with a number of charities penning an open letter that unanimously rejected the offer.

READ MORE: Strawberry Slam: Tommy Robinson Gets Pelted With Milkshake in Manchester (VIDEO)

Robinson currently faces contempt-of-court proceedings for filming gang-rape suspects before a criminal trial in 2017, with the first hearing having taken place at the High Court on 22 March.