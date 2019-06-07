Register
21:47 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

    ‘Fed up of Being Punch Bag’ – Tommy Robinson on Video of Him Punching England Fan

    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The incident came on the heels of the right-wing activist’s campaign loss in the EU parliamentary elections, which were held between 23 and 26 May 2019.

    A video has emerged of ex-European election candidate Tommy Robinson attacking a fellow England fan before the national football team took on the Netherlands in Portugal, with the English team losing 1-3.

    The brawl with an unnamed man occurred outside the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimarae, with the right-wing activist shouting before battering the fan in the face and knocking him off his feet:

    “Who said that? F*** about again and you’ll be knocked out again, bruv”.

    On his Telegram channel, which is one of the few social media sites he has not been banned from, Robinson claimed that he was striding outside the stadium with his wife when the man in question, accompanied by a number of others, approached him and got “rowdy, in my face, being abusive, being aggressive”. The English Defence League founder asserted that he had warned him and his friends twice before resorting to physical action:

    “That's the context of the video. The man should keep his opinions to himself and his mouth to himself”, Robinson stated resolutely.

    "I’m fed up of being a punch bag for people so I’ll unapologetically defend myself".

    The footage emerged online almost two weeks after Robinson’s campaign in England’s northwest constituency lost in the European parliamentary elections. The EDL founder failed to win enough votes, thereby losing his £5,000 pre-election deposit.

    Prior to the elections, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, made a pledge to donate his hypothetical salary to young grooming victims in a video posted on his YouTube channel. However, the offer has been slammed as "an insult to survivors of abuse" by women's rights groups, who added that he is "no ally for the children he claims to stand up for", with a number of charities penning an open letter that unanimously rejected the offer.

    READ MORE: Strawberry Slam: Tommy Robinson Gets Pelted With Milkshake in Manchester (VIDEO)

    Robinson currently faces contempt-of-court proceedings for filming gang-rape suspects before a criminal trial in 2017, with the first hearing having taken place at the High Court on 22 March.

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Announces He Is Running to Be MEP, Slams Brexit Party’s Farage
    Man City Goalie Ederson Moraes Trolled Over Shared Image With Tommy Robinson
    Charities Slam Tommy Robinson's Offer to Donate MEP Salary to Grooming Victims
    Tags:
    Tommy Robinson, election, politician, right-wing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse