Autogaffe: Trump Signs Top of D-Day Statement Instead of Bottom (PHOTO)

As Western leaders came together in northern France on Thursday to sign a declaration honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasions, US President Donald Trump couldn’t escape the need to put a personal spin on things, signing the top of the document instead of the bottom, as every other leader did.

Trump just has to do things his own way, doesn’t he? Signing the proclamation of leaders representing the Allied Powers on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day amphibious landings in France’s Normandy region was no different: whereas the other 15 diplomats signed their names on the bottom of the document, Trump put his John Hancock across the top.

President Trump puts his autograph up top when 15 world leaders sign a D-Day proclamation at a ceremony in Portsmouth, England. (Photo: Kerry Davies/AFP/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/FLUOHMiBtm — Axios (@axios) June 7, 2019

​"We stand together today to honor the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice" during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, the document says. The landings were the world’s largest amphibious assault, during which hundreds of thousands of soldiers from several countries, but mostly the US, UK, and Canada, stormed the beaches of Normandy and began the fight for the liberation of France from Nazi German occupation.

The attack opened a second front in Europe, drawing men and materiel away from German forces in Eastern Europe, where Germany, which had invaded the Soviet Union several years earlier, was stalled out amid rigid Soviet resistance. Less than a year later, Germany surrendered, ending the war in Europe.

However, after signing the declaration, talk was about Trump’s signature, not the sacrifices of the 4,400 men who died that day in 1944. Some people on Twitter thought it a brazen display of ego, but others suggested the POTUS had simply run out of space on the bottom of the page.

