Don Your Flying Jacket, Cause Donald’s Away: Trump’s Ireland Visit Draws to a Close

It began on Wednesday when Donald Trump met with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a meeting at the airport. (A location choice that reaped snickers from many an Irishman and lady). Here, they spoke about the border wall, raising eyebrows when Trump compared the Irish border to a wall, much like his own Mexico-US border proposals. Trump said that he thinks ‘it’ll all work out very well for you, with your wall, your border’. Leading Varadkar to confirm that “the thing we want to avoid, of course, is a border or a wall.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Ireland Visit Reportedly Costs US Taxpayers $1 Million for Rented Limos
With official business out of the way, Trump returned from D-Day commemoration ceremonies in France last night, to a ‘casual dinner’ at his luxury resort, hosted by his Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Ireland’s RTE reports that dinner discussions included a chat about the possibility of a Hard Border between Ireland and the North, as well as a debate over the Irish visa system. This was followed by a round of evening golf at his resort in Doonbeg, before bed.
Maud Start
All comments
Show new comments (0)