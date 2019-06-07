Don Your Flying Jacket, Cause Donald’s Away: Trump’s Ireland Visit Draws to a Close

In Ireland, Donald Trump is still the talk of the town. As the US president jets back to the US after a final tee off on the golf course, it’s time to mull over what went down during his short visit to the island. Hot topics on the Trump agenda? Walls, more walls, ballrooms, golf, and, surprisingly enough, snails.

It began on Wednesday when Donald Trump met with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a meeting at the airport. (A location choice that reaped snickers from many an Irishman and lady). Here, they spoke about the border wall, raising eyebrows when Trump compared the Irish border to a wall, much like his own Mexico-US border proposals. Trump said that he thinks ‘it’ll all work out very well for you, with your wall, your border’. Leading Varadkar to confirm that “the thing we want to avoid, of course, is a border or a wall.”

With official business out of the way, Trump returned from D-Day commemoration ceremonies in France last night, to a ‘casual dinner’ at his luxury resort, hosted by his Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Ireland’s RTE reports that dinner discussions included a chat about the possibility of a Hard Border between Ireland and the North, as well as a debate over the Irish visa system. This was followed by a round of evening golf at his resort in Doonbeg, before bed.

Locals in Doonbeg had hoped that they might get a visit from the president, as it was rumoured he might come into the town. Trump himself made no appearance, but the evening before, Tuesday, his two sons made the trip downtown, embarking on a Doonbeg pub crawl. Local shopkeeper Declan Meaney was there, he said it was ‘great’, and that the Trump family are ‘more than welcome in Ireland’.

Maud Start