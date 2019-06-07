WWII Victory Without Russia Unimaginable - France's Le Pen on Nation's Absence From D-Day

"It is necessary to distinguish between politics and history. And one cannot think that Russia did not make a significant contribution to history ... Our aim ... is to remind [everyone] that without Russia there would have probably been no victory", Le Pen told France's BFMTV broadcaster.
According to the French politician, in the years following the war, most French people viewed Russia as the main contributor to the WWII victory. However, she said that the fact a recent poll showed that the current generation believed it was the United States that ensured the Nazis' defeat proved that the perception of history was being manipulated.
READ MORE: UK Royal Family Names Germany ‘Allied Nation That Took Part in D-Day’ (PHOTOS)
On 6 June 1944, the Allied forces landed in Normandy to begin Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history, which led to the establishment of the Western front liberation of Nazi-occupied Western Europe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)