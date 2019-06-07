Register
19:32 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab gives a speech at the Centre for Policy Studies in central London on January 14, 2019. - EU leaders wrote to Theresa May on Monday with clarifications on the Brexit deal as the British prime minister seeks to win over sceptical MPs on the eve of a momentous vote on the text. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

    As Theresa May Steps Down, Will Dominic Raab End Up as the ‘Anyone But Boris’ Candidate?

    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Theresa May is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, kicking off the leadership contest. There are currently 11 contenders but only two will make it through to the final ballot.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has formally resigned as leader of the Tories and will become a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is declared on 22 July.

    On Friday, 7 June, Mrs May submitred a letter to Charles Walker and Dame Cheryl Gillan, the joint acting chairmen of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs. 

    ​They then made a formal call for candidates, with the deadline closing at 5pm on Monday, 10 June.

    ​Eleven candidates have so far thrown their hats into the ring but some, like Esther McVey, Rory Stewart and Sam Gyimah, are struggling to get the backing of eight MPs which is necessary to make it onto the first ballot on 13 June.

    ​Tory MPs will then vote in a series of secret ballots held on 13, 18, 19 and 20 June.

    The two candidates who make it through to the end with the most votes will end up on a ballot paper which will be sent out to 100,000 members of the Conservative Party around the country.

    ​They will choose which of the two will be the party’s new leader and therefore the next prime minister, who will take office at the end of July, three years after Theresa May took over from David Cameron.

    The new prime minister, who will take office only thanks to the support of the 10 MPs from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), must then decide what to do about Brexit.

    So who is most likely to make it onto the ballot paper?

    ​Boris Johnson, 54, has been the hot favourite for the job ever since November 2018 when he played a key part in blocking the approval by Parliament of Mrs May’s negotiated Brexit deal, with its infamous Northern Ireland backstop.

    He remains in a strong position to make it through to the final two, especially after an embarrassing private prosecution over alleged lies told during the 2016 Brexit campaign was thrown out by the High Court on Friday.

    ​But Johnson has made a lot of enemies in the House of Commons since he was elected in 2010 so there will be a strong desire within certain elements of the party to have a good “anyone but Boris” candidate.

    If McVey, Stewart and Gyimah fail to get eight MPs each to support them they will not make it onto the MPs’ ballot on 13 June.

    The battle to take on Johnson seems to be a straight fight between former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock lagging behind.

    Raab's suggestion at a hustings on Wednesday, 5 June, that he would be prepared to shut down Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU on 31 October was criticised by some of his rivals, but it is an idea which may prove popular among Tory Party grassroots members, who are largely pro-Brexit.

    Gove is known as a great intellect and has a strong Brexit pedigree - he was in the vanguard of the Leave campaign long before Johnson - but is not perceived to be a great vote winner and is unlikely to make it through to the final two.

    ​Hunt and Hancock are both seen as Theresa May loyalists and as men who are inherently in favour of only a soft Brexit, which may damage their chances.

    So it seems likely that Raab, 45, will be carrying the torch for the “anyone but Boris” wing of the Tory party when it comes to balloting members.

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I don't know who the new leader is going to be, but it seems to be a choice between no deal, no deal and no deal, as far as I can understand it."

    Tags:
    Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Conservative Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse