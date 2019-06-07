Brits Remember Decisive Role of Soviet People in Defeating Fascism – Russian Embassy in London

LONDON (Sputnik) - People in the United Kingdom remember about the decisive role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazism and this memory is more important than the decision of the UK government not to invite Russia to attend the D-Day 75th anniversary, a press secretary of the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.

"In the United Kingdom, too, people remember about the crucial role of the Soviet people in defeating Nazism. The evidence of it are the annual events timed to 9 May, which take place in different cities of the country and are attended by the Russian and British veterans, state officials and public. The English do not forget that the Red Army victories in Stalingrad and Kursk ensured the turning point of the war and created conditions for the establishment of the Western front, which, in turn, accelerated the defeat of Nazism", the press secretary said in the statement on Thursday.

He has added that Russia honors the contribution of all allies in the victory and reminded about the "Second Front" exhibition in Moscow timed to the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"As far as we understand, the organizers extended invitations only to those states which combated Hitler’s Germany on the Western front … This was the choice of the British leadership, which favors the continuous rhetoric of Russia as the main threat to 'world order built on rules' over the spirit of an alliance of the World War II era. Obviously, there is an influence of those who preferred to forget about the decisive role of our country in reaching the common victory or even to put the responsibility for unleashing the war on us", the press secretary said.

The common memory of peoples is much more important than any invitations and Russia regrets the attempts to sow discord between the allies, the diplomat added.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the lack of invitation to the D-Day commemoration events was "not a problem at all".

The events, commemorating the Normandy landing operations that marked the beginning of the liberation of German-occupied France and opening of the second front, are held across the United Kingdom and France this week.

