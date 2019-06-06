Register
22:23 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with German Chancellor Angel Merkel at a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings

    UK Royal Family Names Germany ‘Allied Nation That Took Part in D-Day’ (PHOTOS)

    © YouTube screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In an embarrassing gaffe on Wednesday, the British Royal Family’s Twitter account posted photos of Queen Elizabeth II meeting with world leaders it identified as “representing the allied nations that took part in D-Day.” However, one of them was German Chancellor Angela Merkel - now a British ally, but in 1944, the Allies’ fiercest foe!

    Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, from left, attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England Wednesday, June 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Twitter Lampoons Theresa May for D-Day Date Mixup as World Leaders Honour Event
    Today, Germany may be a key part of the NATO alliance with the US, France and UK, but way back in 1944, it was German soldiers manning the machine guns on the beaches onto which Allied forces stormed. The Royal Family's Twitter account seemed to forget that Wednesday, when it tweeted out images of the queen meeting leaders from various European and North American countries present for the D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Britain and France this week.

    "The queen was introduced to leaders by the Prime Minister @10DowningSreet — each representing the allied nations that took part in D-Day," the now-deleted tweet read. Of course, one of those leaders was the German chancellor, who represented a nation that did not play the role in 1944 that is suggested by the tweet.

    ​Perhaps even more hilariously, the account deleted the gaffe post and put up a new one about the meet-and-greet. However, the caption still conveys the same general message — that the monarch met with representatives from Allied Nations — and the photos are carefully framed so as to exclude Merkel!

    ​Of course, as one Twitter user noted, Germany did play a key role that day: without Germany, there could not have been a massive Allied amphibious invasion aiming to liberate France and the Low Countries.

    ​The commemoration ceremony reflects the reality of modern geopolitics in more ways than just giving Merkel a friendly welcome and accidental inclusion on the Allied side: Russia and China are absent from the ceremonies, even though they were key Allied Powers and bore the brunt of the war, suffering an appalling human cost to defeat the Nazi coalition.

    ​However, today it's Russia and China that are regarded as "revisionist powers" by the US, supposedly seeking to upend the world order in which the countries whose leaders met the queen on Wednesday get to call the shots. A wave of Russophobia and Sinophobia has swept across the West, in which Chinese companies are seen as threats to national security and Russian plots and agents are to be found in every crevice and shadowed corner.

    Dancers in period costume perform during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England Wednesday, June 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    During D-Day Commemorations Never Forget What the Soviets Gave

    Late last month, Sputnik reported that collectible coin maker The Bradford Exchange had issued a commemorative coin in honor of the Allies who won World War II: that coin had the US, UK and French flags on it, but not the flag of the Soviet Union or its successor state, Russia. China, too, was absent.

    So what were those nations doing during the D-Day invasions, anyway? As it turns out, they were playing key parts in the Allied war effort.

    In early June 1944, the Soviet Union was drawing to a close the offensive operation that had lifted the 900-day siege of Leningrad that January. The attack pushed the Germans and their allies back as far as Lake Peipus, on the border of the Estonian SSR. The operation laid the ground for the Soviets' contribution to the D-Day landings: the massive offensive to liberate Belorussia and destroy German Army Group Center that was dubbed "Operation Bagration" after a Russian prince who died fighting Napoleon in 1812. The battle lasted until August and took the Red Army to the gates of Warsaw, completely destroying one third of the German army in the east — at the cost of 770,000 Soviet citizens' lives.

    Eighty percent of German material and human losses in the war were suffered on the Eastern Front, and the Soviet Union suffered 50 times the lives lost by either Britain of the United States: an estimated 27 million killed, compared to 565,000 by the US and 450,000 by the UK.

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / Adrian DENNIS
    NATO Chief Stoltenberg Confuses Russia With Soviet Union When Discussing Skripal

    Chinese soldiers were actually fighting alongside American and British troops in early June 1944! An attack against prepared Japanese defenses along the Salween River in Burma saw tens of thousands of Chinese, American and British troops fall side-by-side in an effort to push the Japanese Empire out of Burma and eventually out of Southeast Asia completely. At that same time, the Chinese army in Hunan was struggling to survive the brutal Japanese offensive against Changsha, a battle they ultimately lost at the cost of 90,000 dead. It's estimated between 15 and 20 million Chinese died during the war.

    By contrast, it's estimated the Allied landings on the coast of Normandy saw 4,400 Allied soldiers fall in battle. One would think that, given the immense evil that was disposed of by the Allied victory in World War II, the world leaders commemorating a major step on the road to that victory would have a bit more respect for their fallen comrades in that struggle.

    Related:

    Int'l Ceremony of 75th D-Day Anniversary in Colleville-sur-Mer, France
    During D-Day Commemorations Never Forget What the Soviets Gave
    Trump Delays D-Day Ceremony for Sake of Interview With Fox News Host
    Tags:
    battles, allies, commemoration, gaffe, deaths, tweet, Operation Ichi-Go, D-Day, Operation Bagration, World War II, Germany, China, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse