UK Foreign Office Summons Sudanese Envoy to Raise Concerns About Violence in Khartoum

The number of deaths in the violent breakup of a sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum has risen to 100 after 40 bodies were pulled out from the Nile, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on 5 June.

The UK Foreign Office has summoned Sudan's ambassador to raise concerns about the violence in Khartoum, a spokeswoman has stated, after security forces violently dispersed protesters from a sit-in camp in the city, killing dozens of people.

A day earlier, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko stated that the organisation is moving some of its staff from Sudan after the crackdown on protesters.

Hundreds were reportedly injured when the army descended on the tent camp in Khartoum on 3 June. It was set up outside the military headquarters to call for a swift transition to civilian rule after President Omar Bashir was deposed in April.

Sudan has been suffering from months of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on 11 April.

In April, President Bashir was ousted from power following months of anti-government protests. The Transitional Military Council took over, but the protests continued as the opposition called for a transition of power to a civilian-led government.

