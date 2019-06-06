Int'l Ceremony of 75th D-Day Anniversary in Colleville-sur-Mer, France

The commemoration events that are being held this Thursday have drawn thousands of attendees, including the French and US presidents.
The Normandy landings were conducted on Tuesday, 6 June 1944, commencing the allied invasion of France in Operation Overlord, which marked the opening of the second war front during World War II. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it went down in history as the largest seaborne invasion ever undertaken.
