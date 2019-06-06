Register
18:12 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019

    Trump Ignored Merkel, Hesitating ‘Like Schoolgirl’ at UK Meeting – German Media

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Relations between the two countries, who used to be close allies, have been marred by a number of issues since Donald Trump took office. The US president and German chancellor have exchanged critical remarks but have not met each other in person for months. They finally talked during the D-Day celebrations in the UK.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump met for the first time in 6 months on the sidelines of the D-Day celebrations in Portsmouth, attended by over a dozen world leaders. According to the German government, the heads of state discussed a number of issues, namely the situation in Europe after the European elections in May and counter-terrorism efforts in North Africa and Sudan.

    White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said that Trump, accompanied by his security adviser John Bolton and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Merkel had discussed the current situation in Libya and the worsening situation in West Africa, agreeing to continue their talks at the G20 Summit later this month in Osaka, Japan.

    The German outlet Die Welt pointed out that it was unclear until the very last moment if Merkel and Trump would meet in Portsmouth, pointing out that the relationship between the two leaders have been sour for a long time. Merkel has repeatedly criticised isolationism and protectionism, which has been interpreted as a criticism of Trump, while the US president has slammed the German auto industry and the country’s NATO spending. The respected outlet as well as other German media platforms, for instance, Focus, noted that the photos from the Portsmouth meeting suggested a frosty start as the two leaders did not even share a traditional handshake before the meeting.

    READ MORE: Merkel Says Postwar Order Over, Calls on Europe to Unite in Face of US

    The German magazine Focus alleged that Trump rejected any contact with Merkel, who “stood there like a schoolgirl, hesitating, taking a step towards Trump, hesitating again” while the US president “ignored” her.

    Even the duration of the meeting became a point of contradiction. According to the German side, the talks reportedly lasted for about 20 minutes, while the White House spoke about ten-minute discussions.

    The UK tabloids also concluded that Trump had snubbed Merkel during the D-Day celebrations, pointing at a picture showing Merkel peeking at him while standing in a row of heads of state, attending the event, with what the journalist described as a “concerned facial expression”. The Daily Express cited body language expert Judi James suggesting that she might have been worried by Trump ignoring her.

    “The way she’s leaning forward here with her head tilted to study Trump with a frown of what looks like concern suggests she might be worried he’s ignoring her again here”, the expert claimed.

    Apart from attending the funeral of former US President George H. W. Bush together the last meeting between Merkel and Trump for talks was in early December on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The two are also said to have telephoned each other on 22 March.

    Merkel notably visited the USA last week but did not meet Trump there. She spoke to Mike Pompeo and also addressed graduates at the Ivy League institution, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The German chancellor urged her audience to tear down “walls of ignorance” and lambasted protectionist policies, without mentioning the US president, however.

    Related:

    Twitter ROFLs as Ivanka Trump Praises Merkel for Championing Women’s Empowerment
    WATCH Ivanka's Deadpan Reaction to Merkel Trashing Donald Trump
    Merkel Calls on Grads to Tear Down ‘Wall of Ignorance’ in Alleged Anti-Trump Jab
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, US, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse