Register
17:32 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dominic Raab

    UK MPs Savage Dominic Raab Threats to Shut Down Commons to Force No Deal Brexit

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The news comes as Tory rivals launch campaigns to battle over outgoing prime minister Theresa May's leadership position for No 10.

    Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has threatened to prorogue Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, with the MP for Escher and Walton stating he would dissolve the Commons so that the UK could leave the European Union by the 31 October deadline.

    The statement comes after years of political infighting over Brexit in Commons, with Mr Raab taking a more hardline stance on Brexit by prorouging Parliament to block MPs from passing laws to delay or nix withdrawing from the EU.

    Britain's Justice Secretary Michael Gove (L) finishes speaking as Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson applauds at the group's headquarters in London, Britain June 24, 2016.
    © AFP 2019 / Stefan Rousseau
    What Do They Stand For? Tory Contenders For UK PM Vacancy Set Out Their Stalls
    But Mr Raab's statement inflamed tensions with Tory MPs, with Tory rival Rory Stewart slamming the move as "unlawful, undemocratic, and unacheivable" and calling it "profoundly offensive" to the UK's constitution and traditions.

    "You can try to lock the gates of Parliament," Tory rival Rory Stewart cautioned. "But to do so for this purpose would be unlawful." 

    UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the idea of dissolving Commons would work, adding that the last time anyone had tried, it sparked the English Civil War. Mr Hunt also stated that there was a "responsibility" to strike a balanced deal with Brussels.

    READ MORE: Tory Leadership Contender Boris Johnson Faces Trial Over £350 Mln Brexit 'Lie'

    "There is a deal here and we have a responsibility to find it," he told MPs. "If we go to the EU and put a gun to their head they're going to walk." 

    Commons speaker John Bercow also weighed in on Raab's statement, saying as quoted by HuffPost UK politics news editor Ned Simons that Parliament would not be evacuated "from the centre stage" of Brexit talks and that doing so would be "blindingly obvious".

    Sam Gyimah lambasted Brexiteers employing such tactics as using "Trumpian machismo" who believed their own proposals would be better than outgoing PM May. 

    "You've got chest-beating men saying they could do what Theresa May failed to do," he told Bloomberg. "They're saying they could go and renegotiate in a Trump way and get a better deal."

    But Damian Collins MP backed the idea of using "dynamic force" to pass a no-deal Brexit and threw his support behind leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson in a Times column.

    READ MORE: Disaster in Downing Street: What Has Theresa May Achieved in 1,047 Days?

    Mr Collins said: "In these challenging times, I believe that a dynamic force is a very necessary thing." 

    MP Maria Caulfield also backed Mr Raab, stating he was the "only candidate who has so far guaranteed we will be leaving the EU on 31st October" and that it was evidenced "tonight in a strong hustings performance".

    The Conservative party has suffered historic defeats in recent history, losing roughly 1330 councillors in May local elections and 14 seats in European Parliamentary elections on 23 May. UK prime minister Theresa May also announced on 24 May that she would resign as Prime Minister on 7 June following former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, sparking a fierce race for a successor amongst rival Conservative factions, with many backing frontbencher candidates as well as contrasting positions on Brexit.

    Related:

    As Brexit Party Set to Get First MP Farage Plans Trade Delegation to US - Report
    Second Brexit Referendum Could Be a 'Suicide' for Tories - UK Politician
    Tories Face 'EXTINCTION' if Brexit Delayed, Boris Johnson Warns
    Difficult Question How Next UK Prime Minister Will Deliver Brexit - Professor
    Tags:
    Conservative leadership race, Tory MPs, Brexit 'deal or no deal', no-deal scenario, no-deal Brexit, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), Cabinet Office, UK House of Commons, Sam Gyimah, John Bercow, Rory Stewart, Theresa May, Dominic Raab, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse