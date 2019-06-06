Ford to Close Largest UK Plant After Trump's Visit - Reports

The news comes as US President Donald Trump visited the UK, promising a "phenomenal" trade deal after the country leaves the European Union and praising the "special relationship" between London and Washington.

Ford will close its Bridgend engine plant in Wales, the Daily Mail reported, stating that the announcement would be made after several meetings with trade union leaders.

In the meantime, Jeff Beck, Regional Organiser of the GMB union stated there had been no confirmation yet, adding that the meeting with the company was arranged for tomorrow.

"The ironic part is in the week that Donald Trump is meeting the UK Prime Minister and talking up a special relationship and trade deal with the UK and the US if the plant does close, the new line is likely to be taken to Mexico by an American company", he claimed. "So much for the special relationship Mr Trump".

The plant, which employs about 1,700 workers from across the country was in the spotlight earlier after the American company announced it would cut about 1,000 jobs at the facility by 2021, due to changes within Ford's operations in Europe and low sales numbers.

According to the trade unions, the closure of the Bridgend plant would be a disaster for the workers and the local community as a whole.

Ford's facility in Bridgend, which has been manufacturing engines for 40 years, is not the only plant that is under threat in the country. Japanese carmaker Honda earlier announced plans to shut its Swindon plant in 2021, while Nissan reversed a decision to build its new X-Trail vehicle at its Sunderland plant.