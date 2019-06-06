Register
    Danish PM Concedes Defeat in General Elections, Vows to Resign - Reports

    A nearly complete preliminary tally from Denmark's general election Wednesday shows that left-leaning parties have made gains while populists faded, AP reported.

    With nearly 100 percent of the votes counted, the Liberal Party of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen showed a slight gain from four years ago. But the populist Danish People's Party was recording a big drop in support, meaning Rasmussen would no longer gather a majority in the 179-seat Folketing (Parliament), AP reported.

    The TV2 broadcaster reported that Rasmussen had already acknowledged his defeat in the general elections.

    "We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government", Rasmussen told supporters at an election night rally, cited by local media.

    According to media reports, Denmark could become the third Nordic country in a year to elect a leftist government as local voters in appeared to rebel against austerity measures and deal a blow to right-wing politicians.

    The leftist opposition bloc appeared to get 96 seats against 79 for the ruling Liberal Party and others on the right, state broadcaster DR projected based on 94 percent of votes counted, according to Reuters.

    Both the Socialist People's Party and the Social-Liberal Party have reportedly campaigned for a more gentle immigration policy and greater efforts to combat climate change, echoing a support for Europe's Greens at the European Union elections in May.

    Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which are part of the Kingdom of Denmark with wide autonomy, each have two of parliament's 179 seats.

