Donald Trump Arrives in Ireland After Three-Day State Visit to UK (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump travelled to Portsmouth in the UK to pay tribute to the coastal city and its historic contribution to the Normandy Landings that took place during World War II.

US President Donald Trump arrived at Ireland's Shannon Airport on Wednesday; this marks his first trip to the Republic of Ireland as US president.

POTUS is expected to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar prior to visiting his golf resort in Doonbeg.

Donald Trump has been on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. On Monday, he met with the Queen and discussed the deep historic ties between Britain and the United States. During Tuesday's talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump discussed a post-Brexit trade deal, as well as Huawei and the Iranian issue.

