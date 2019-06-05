UK Brexit Party's Farage May Be Banned From Victory Speech in EP - Reports

The investigation was initiated by a member of the European Parliament, who claimed that Farage received a 450,000 pounds ($574,000) "gift" from businessman Aaron Banks and did not declare the money. According to the lawmaker, Banks gave him money to "fund a lavish lifestyle."
READ MORE: Nigel Farage Defends Brexit Party MEP Who Claimed Science Could 'Solve the Gays'
In May, several days before the elections to the European Parliament, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged the UK Electoral Commission to launch a probe into the donation structure of the Brexit Party to determine if it included funding from abroad.
Farage's Brexit Party won the European parliamentary elections with over 31 percent of the vote and securing 29 seats in the legislature.
All comments
Show new comments (0)