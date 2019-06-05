UK Brexit Party's Farage May Be Banned From Victory Speech in EP - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage could be temporarily banned from the EU Parliament and, consequently, lose the right to make a victory speech after winning European elections due to his refusal to give evidence for a probe into his funding, Sky News reported.

The investigation was initiated by a member of the European Parliament, who claimed that Farage received a 450,000 pounds ($574,000) "gift" from businessman Aaron Banks and did not declare the money. According to the lawmaker, Banks gave him money to "fund a lavish lifestyle."

According to Sky News, Farage was summoned to the European Parliament's Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members to give evidence in relation to the case, but refused to appear, saying that he would boycott the "kangaroo court." Farage could face penalties, including a temporary ban from the European Parliament, so that he would be unable to make a victory speech when the legislature opens on July 2.

In May, several days before the elections to the European Parliament, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged the UK Electoral Commission to launch a probe into the donation structure of the Brexit Party to determine if it included funding from abroad.

Farage's Brexit Party won the European parliamentary elections with over 31 percent of the vote and securing 29 seats in the legislature.