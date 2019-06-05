SHOCKING Video: Elderly MAGA Supporter Attacked at Anti-Trump Rally in London

An elderly Trump fan who was rallying in support of the US President was attacked and knocked to the ground at the rallies on Tuesday, iTV reports.
A video published by the media shows protesters shouting 'Donald Trump not welcome here' and pushing an elderly man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat to the ground.
'When you act like that, you act like Donald Trump'— ITV News (@itvnews) June 4, 2019
An elderly supporter of the US president is pushed to the ground during anti-Trump protests in London https://t.co/hDO99JOJ8h pic.twitter.com/nSWADhQEto
