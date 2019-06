Donald Trump is currently on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. On his first day, he met with the Queen discussing the deep historic ties between the two nations. During Tuesday's talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump discussed a post-Brexit trade deal, as well as Huawei and Iranian issue.

US President Donald Trump has arrived to Portsmouth in UK on Wednesday to pay tribute to the coastal city and its historic contribution to Normandy Landings that took place during the WW II.

At the same time, twenty-five new and historic planes are expected to perform a flypast over the British southern city amid the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Numerous top profile officials are attending the celebrations.

