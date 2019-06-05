Register
11:55 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish police guards a train with migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, at Rodby railway station, southern Denmark

    Migrant Crime Called Denmark's 'Big Problem' According to 'Insane' Statistics

    © AFP 2019 / JENS NOERGAARD LARSEN / SCANPIX DENMARK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (185)
    201

    According to the Danish newspaper BT, a Somali is 3.6 times more likely to commit violent crime compared with a Danish man of the same age and income.

    Criminal immigrants pose a major problem in Denmark, Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen admitted, after the newspaper BT took a deep look into crime rates and provided insights.

    In a major review of immigrant crime, BT reviewed verdicts for crimes involving murder and attempted murder as well as violent crime and robbery.

    Between January 2014 and November 2018, Somalis topped Danish crime statistics with 1,111 convictions, followed by Iraqis and Turks.

    According to BT, it is 3.6 times more common for a Somali to be sentenced for violent crime than for a Danish man of the same age with the same income.

    Danish politicians didn't attempt to sugar-coat the problem.

    “Your review clearly shows that there is a big problem with criminal migrants whom we shouldn't have in our society”, Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservative Party told BT. According to him, this is why the government has been implementing legislative changes to facilitate the expulsion of criminal migrants.

    READ MORE: Denmark Elated as Immigration Costs Down to 'Only' $4.5Bln a Year

    Danish People's Party legal rapporteur and newly elected MEP Peter Kofod, was also upset, calling the statistics “insane”.

    “These are pretty wild numbers, those that BT has uncovered. They support what we, the Danish People's Party, have been pointing out for years, that we in Denmark have a challenge with immigration from a number of countries in Africa and the Middle East,” Kofod said.

    Kofod didn't miss the opportunity to promote his right-wing party's immigration agenda.

    “It's tragic, and we have to respond to that. We must do this by sending people back home and not taking new ones in. It must be the lesson after too many years when Denmark and the rest of Western Europe have had too much of immigration from certain areas,” Kofod added.

    The Danish Social Liberal Party also believes that foreign felons must leave Denmark. Their legal rapporteur Lotte Rod called it “terrible” that such crimes are committed in Denmark.

    “The problem, however, is that there are countries, to which we cannot deport people. This applies, for instance, to Somalia and Syria,” Rod stressed.

    READ MORE: Swedish Rape Report Sees No Link Between Sex Crime Wave, Migrants

    As of 2019, close to 800,000 of Denmark's population of 5.8 million (over 13 percent) were immigrants and their descendants. Of them, 500,000 were non-Western immigrants, Statistics Denmark reported.

    In recent years, both the centre-right government parties and even some of the opposition parties, such as the Social Democrats, have significantly toughened their immigration rhetoric, with the Danish People's Party going so far as proposing a temporary full asylum stop.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (185)

    Related:

    Finns Launch Petition to Deport Migrant Rapists Amid Sex Crime Wave
    Outrage as Swedish Greens Blame Swedes for Migrants' Crime, Failure to Integrate
    Migrants 'Run Amok' at Danish Election Meeting (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Migrants Commit the Most Violent Crimes in Norway's Capital Amid Stabbing Wave
    Tags:
    crime, migrants, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse