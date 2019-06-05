Trump Leaves London for D-Day Anniversary Commemorations in Portsmouth (VIDEO)

Live from London as US President Donald Trump leaves the UK's capital and heads to the city of Portsmouth for the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

Donald Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May at Portsmouth Naval Base, which served as a key launch pad for the forces that would land in Normandy.

D-Day, or the Normandy landings, was the largest seaborne invasion in history; it took place on 6 June 1944, during World War II and was carried out by the Western Allies. D-Day marked the beginning of the liberation of German-occupied France and the opening of a second front.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.