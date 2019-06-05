Register
08:50 GMT +305 June 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth pose at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain June 3, 2019.

    Trump Insists Duchess Meghan Was 'Nasty' to Him, Reveals Talk With Prince Harry

    On the first day of his state visit to the UK, the US President was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, while on Tuesday Donald Trump met with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

    US President Donald Trump has revealed his true feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his sole interview in the UK, with Piers Morgan, host of Good Morning Britain.

    In the 33-minute conversation in the Churchill War Rooms, Trump revealed his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex after she was said to have criticised him as “divisive”.

    When asked if he thought Meghan was indeed “nasty”, a claim he earlier denied as "fake news," Trump said:

    “They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape.” “And I said: 'Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.' I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty.”

    “I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me. You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice.”

    Trump continued: “She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Downing Street in central London, Tuesday, June 4, 2019
    Trump Hosts Dinner With Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall (VIDEO)

    The US President also spoke of his conversation with Prince Harry during his visit to Buckingham Palace, and touched upon the rumours that the Prince had been reluctant to meet with him.

    When the host asked Trump if he had conversed with Prince Harry, the US President replied that he had, and thought he was “a terrific guy”.

    “The Royal Family is really nice.”

    When asked if Prince Harry touched upon the "nasty" comment about Meghan, Trump replied: “We didn’t talk about it…I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”

    READ MORE: Prince Harry Ghosts Donald Trump After He Called Meghan Markle 'Nasty' − Reports

    Addressing rumours that the Duke of Sussex had been frosty in his attitude towards the US President, Trump responded saying: “No, no, no, just the opposite. In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family.”

    “I went up — he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great.”

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, June 3, 2019
    Melania Saves the Day as Trump Reportedly Forgets About Own Gift to Queen

    Donald Trump also said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had tried to meet with him during his visit to the UK, but that it wasn't possible.

    When the TV host asked Trump him if he could conceive a US-UK trade deal with Jeremy Corbyn as PM, Trump answered: “it’s always possible. Anything is possible.”

    “I don’t know him. He wanted to meet, it was very tough to meet and probably inappropriate, to be honest with you.”

    “A lot of things are happening right now with respect to our country and your country, my country and let’s call them almost the same because I feel that way, it’s really a tremendous relationship.”

    “So, I didn’t think it was appropriate to meet him, but I would. I certainly would have no problem with it.”

    “I think it’s a long shot when you say that, you know, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

    Jeremy Corbyn at anti-Trump rally
    Trump: It Was Tough, Inappropriate to Meet UK Opposition Leader Corbyn - Reports

    In reference to the US-UK trade deal under discussion, the host asked the US president about a remark he had made at the press conference on Tuesday where he had intimated the NHS would be on the table in trade talks.

    “I don’t see it being on the table,” Trump responded. “Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is. But I don’t see that as being, that’s something that I would not consider part of trade. That’s not trade.”

    The interview had been preceded by a 60-person black tie dinner at the official residence of the US Ambassador, Winfield House in Regent’s Park, hosted by the US president, where in contrast to the refined Palace menu, the fare echoed the US President’s taste for plain food: beef, potatoes, ice cream, and £30-a-bottle of Californian red wine.

    On Tuesday, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May gave the president a private tour of the Winston Churchill WWII underground bunker, where Trump was presented with a framed typescript draft of the 1941 Atlantic Charter.

    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania had landed at Buckingham Palace at lunchtime after flying into Stansted on Monday morning following an overnight flight aboard Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC.

    Anti-Trump protest in London
    Trump Calls Reports of Protests in London Against His Visit to UK 'Fake News'

    As Queen Elizabeth II received the US President, they spoke of the special relationship between the US and the UK as the countries look to commemorate those who gave their lives on D-Day in World War Two.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse