Register
06:29 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Italy's 5-Star Movement and Italian Low Chamber vice President Luigi Di Maio

    5 Star Movement Leader: Current Italian Govt Should Remain Until Term Expires

    © AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) - The incumbent Italian government should remain in power until its term expires, with the country needing a cohesive cabinet, a deputy prime minister and the leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, said in light of rumors of the ruling coalition crisis.

    "In my view, the government should last for four years. When we disagree, we will say that, but to do this country good, we need a cohesive government and a cohesive majority", Di Maio told reporters on Tuesday.

    The prospect for a government crisis in Italy was outlined after the European Parliament elections, in which the eurosceptic Lega, a junior coalition partner, won 34 percent of the vote, twice as much as the anti-establishment M5S. The two parties, meanwhile, have a number of disagreements, including on economic and certain political issues.

    READ MORE: US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’

    On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged the coalition government allies to confirm whether they were ready to continue working together and threatened to resign if their rift exacerbated by poor M5S  electoral performance continued.

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy, May 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane
    EU to Slap Italy With 3bln-Euro Fine - Salvini
    That same day, both Di Maio and Lega leader Matteo Salvini reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition government contract.

    On Tuesday morning, Di Mayo and Salvini held telephone talks, agreeing to seek compromises. Later, the parties reached an agreement on a decree concerning amendments to the code of state contracts. Previously, this measure caused political disputes within the coalition and reportedly threatened to lead to its collapse.

    Salvini has said that he sees his eurosceptic Lega party’s victory in the European Parliament elections as a popular mandate for Rome to strive for changes to EU budget rules.

    READ MORE: Italy's Budget Deficit Issue 'Has Never Been as Serious as It is Now' — Prof

    The Italian government, which has increased its budget deficit and debt to inject money into the economy to boost consumption and buying power, has long opposed EU budget rules imposed on member states. In October, the European Commission rejected the Italian budget for "brazenly" violating the bloc’s rules on public spending. Rome was forced to backtrack somewhat before Brussels accepted its budget.

    Related:

    Italy's Naval Ship Disembarks 100 Migrants Rescued in Mediterranean in Genoa
    Italy Set to Withdraw Lease for Site of Bannon-Affiliated Institute
    Italy’s Salvini Rules Out Snap Election Despite His Party's Success in EU Vote
    EU to Slap Italy With 3bln-Euro Fine - Salvini
    Italy Deputy PM Matteo Salvini Casts Ballot in EP Vote (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    coalition, government, Luigi Di Maio, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse