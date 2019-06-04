Register
21:24 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Air Force F-16 jet during a NATO exercise in Estonia, June 12, 2018

    Bulgarian Politician Calls American F-16 'Most Expensive Vacuum Cleaner'

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    In an interview with Kanal 3, Rumen Petkov, chairman of the party Alternative for Bulgarian Revival, said the United States doesn’t demonstrate goodwill toward Sofia and is trying to sell the country the world’s “most expensive vacuum cleaner”.

    In an interview with Kanal 3, Rumen Petkov, chairman of the party Alternative for Bulgarian Revival, said the United States doesn’t demonstrate goodwill toward Sofia and is trying to sell the country the world’s “most expensive vacuum cleaner”.

    "In my view, you cannot speak about goodwill when they are trying to sell you the most expensive vacuum cleaner under the guise of an F-16", Petkov said, adding that the purchase of the American fighters "won't make much of a difference" for Bulgaria.

    READ MORE: Bulgarian Defence Minister Calls Price of US F-16 Fighters Unreasonably High

    In December of last year, when the country's interdepartmental commission, having considered proposals from the United States, Sweden and Italy, decided in favour of the American aircraft, Petkov considered that choice to be a national betrayal and listed several reasons why Bulgaria should have chosen another fighter.

    "Only the F-16 has one engine. There is no such pilot who would prefer an aircraft with one engine, rather than two", Petkov said in December.

    The politician also pointed out that Bulgaria would have to pay a duty for importing each backup unit of the F-16. According to Petkov, if the country had decided in favour of Italy's proposal, it would not be necessary to pay for the import of such components.

    "Eurofighter has factories almost throughout Europe. It would be logical if they built one in Bulgaria", the chairman of the party Alternative for Bulgarian Revival said.

    He also spoke in favour of the Swedish aircraft Gripen, pointing out their high presence in Europe.

    MiG-29. Bulgaria
    © Photo : Wikipedia
    WATCH Bulgarian Defence Minister Wearing MiG-29 T-shirt Speak About US F-16
    On June 3, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release that the US State Department approved a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and support equipment to Bulgaria in a deal worth more than $1.6 billion.

    The F-16 talks began in May and are expected to be completed by the end of June. Bulgaria's Minister of Defence, Krasimir Karakachanov, has said that Washington's price tag greatly exceeded Bulgaria's financial resources, and admitted that if the negotiations fail the country could review past offers.

    Bulgaria's former Minister of Defence Nikolai Nenchev, who supports the purchase of American fighter jets, has expressed doubts that Bulgaria ever wanted to buy the F-16 at all. He believes that some "sinister scenario" could play out, and the country actually intends to buy Gripen.

    Related:

    Pakistan Gets First Upgraded Chinese Fighters Amid 'Concerns' Over F-16 Safety
    F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Warehouse at California Military Base (PHOTOS)
    Kremlin Worried About US Treatment of Russian Accused of Obtaining F-16 Manual
    Tags:
    sale, F-16 fighter jet, Rumen Petkov, United States, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse