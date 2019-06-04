Register
19:53 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn at anti-Trump rally

    Message of Peace: Jeremy Corbyn Gives Unifying Speech at Trump Rally in London

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Labour leader called attendees "the living embodiment of what a democratic society is about" who could "share the joy of learning" about their common experiences in the UK.

    UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn gave a galvanising speech to tens of thousands of people attending protests against US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.  

    "In welcoming visitors from the United States, I hope there can be a conversation," Mr Corbyn said. "I am absolutely not refusing to meet anybody. I want to have that dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world that we all want to live in.

    UK Labour and opposition leader @jeremycorbyn gives a fantastic speech on strengthening diversity and opposing NHS privatisation at Whitehalll in #London, UK. #TrumpProtest #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpNotWelcome @SputnikInt #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/dAYsAIX5L6

    — Haneul Na'avi (@dialecticpro) June 4, 2019

    Sadiq Khan the Mayor of London speaking to the media during a press conference in London (File)
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    London Mayor Khan Claims Trump 'Plays Into Hands of Extremists' Amid War of Words
    But Mr Corbyn said that he was disappointed that President Trump had insulted London mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter. "I'm proud that our city has a Muslim mayor," Corbyn said, adding that London as "as a community" should "work together to bring about that different world".  

    Mr Corbyn said that the UK was "in the midst of a debate about the future of our relationship between Britain and Europe and the rest of the world" but that debates should "encourage the protection of jobs, living standards and public services and reach out to people across the world". 

    READ MORE: 'Nothing Special': UK Attendees Weigh in on Donald Trump's UK State Visit

    "But it should not be a debate about how we go forward with no deal at the same time as offering up our precious, wonderful national health services to private American companies to come in and take it over."

    He stated that the UK would "fight with every last breath" to defend its healthcare system which guarantees equal treatment to patients "as a human right".  

    He also spoke about the roughly 65m refugees quoted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHRC) that "have no place to call their own as home", adding that the number of global refugees were "more than at any time in recorded history that there have been displaced people on this globe".  

    "Don't treat them as enemies, treat them as fellow human beings and citizens of this planet who deserve our support, sympathy and understanding," he stated.

    Corbyn also reminded attendees of marches that took place in Hyde Park in 2003, in contrast to D-Day commemorations taking place during the week.  

    "The consequences live on in the disability, the mental health stress, the dislocation, and the flows of desperate refugees," Corbyn said. "The wars of Afghanistan and Iraq and Syria are feeding this desperate refugee flow." 

    The Labour leader concluded his speech by stating that he wanted to reach out to "every government in the world to "bring about a peaceful world where we don't solve our problems by going to war", but "by an understanding of history and of how these conflicts came about". 

    "That is the intelligent message of peace that I believe that we're giving here today in this marvellous demonstration in Whitehall," he said.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls Reports of Protests in London Against His Visit to UK 'Fake News'

    US president Donald Trump is on an official state visit to the UK 3-5 June, where he will tour the country for D-Day commemorations and speak with British leaders on topics ranging from security to post-Brexit trade deals. But tens of thousands gathered on Tuesday to attend rallies protesting Trump's visit, citing criticisms of his effects on immigration as well as foreign policy, where he has labelled countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and others "theats to national security".

    Tags:
    Corbynmania, public speech, anti-Trump protest, rally, protests, speech, anti-Trump protest, UK Labour Party, British Labour Party, National Health Service (NHS), Jeremy Corbyn, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse