'Security Incident' in London as Larry the Cat Tries to Get Into Trump's 'Beast'

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, where he is expected to meet with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and a number of local business leaders.

Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has found itself in the centre of a political incident after it was detected trying to make its way into Donald Trump's limo, the "Beast".

The incident occurred when the US president was inside Number 10 with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, however, it's believed that the cat didn't manage to get into the car.

Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUK pic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) 4 июня 2019 г.

​The cat is known for its frolicsome behaviour around Westminster. Its last trick occurred in late-March ahead of Theresa May's resignation speech — the cat refused to enter Number 10 and had to be picked up by an employee.