German Greens Edge Closer to Overtaking Ruling Conservatives – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new poll out Tuesday has put Germany’s Greens just one point behind the ruling conservatives, whose support continues to shrink after a poor showing in the European election.

The Insa survey for the Bild tabloid showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats ahead with 26 percent, 1.5 percentage points less than a week ago.

The Greens remained Germany’s second-biggest party with 25 percent after seeing their approval rating climb 6 points since May 27.

READ MORE: Renaissance is Coming? European Election Shows Emerging 'New Right' Chorus

The Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior coalition partners, fell far behind with a historic low of 14 percent, after shedding further 1.5 points over the past week.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany party lost a half of percentage point, coming in fourth place with 13 percent, while the liberal Free Democrats and the Left were tied in the fifth spot with 8 percent.

The Social Democrats’ flop in last month’s European Parliament vote has caused its leader to quit this week and prompted new calls from the party’s left wing to disband the coalition before its term runs out in fall 2021.