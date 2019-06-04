US President Trump, UK PM May Hold Joint Press Conference in London (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is currently on his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. On Monday, he had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II; the two dominant political figures spoke about the deep historic ties between the US and Britain.

At the talks, the UK prime minister and the US president reportedly discussed the Huawei 5G issue, as well as a post-Brexit trade deal.

Other crucial UK political figures, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, were present at the negotiations as Washington reportedly questioned whether or not it makes sense to hold talks with an outgoing prime minister.

Donald Trump is currently on his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. On Monday, he had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II; the two dominant political figures conversed about the deep historic ties between the US and Britain.

Follow our feed to find out more