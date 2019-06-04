WATCH Marine One Flying Over Trump Baby Blimp in Parliament Square

People who gathered earlier in the day to protest the US president, are launching a giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby in a diaper.
According to Ajuub Faraji, organiser of the event, the move is meant to show support for those, who are affected by what he described as Trump's "despicable politics" and give a clear message that the US president doesn't deserve a red carpet.
Marine One flys over the Trump baby blimp in Parliament Square. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/O2F7frAtEt— Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) 4 июня 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)