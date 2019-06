US President Donald Trump is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he is expected to meet with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and a number of local business leaders.

Thousands of protesters are attending an anti-Trump rally in London, with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expected to join the demonstration and deliver a speech.

Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the UK on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the first couple at Buckingham Palace for a full day of royal ceremonies, complete with a viewing of the royal gift collection, a tour of Westminster Abbey and a state banquet.

