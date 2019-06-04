Register
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

    NYC Mayor De Blasio Hits Back at 'ConDon' Trump for Insulting Sadiq Khan

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Europe
    US President Donald Trump took a dig at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday before setting off on his state visit to the United Kingdom, referring to him as the “twin of de Blasio, except shorter”.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump for bad-mouthing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, tweeting:

    "ConDon takes another shot at me. But I’m a total @SadiqKhan stan, so consider any comparison a compliment.”

    By using the term “stan”, taken from a 2000 Eminem song about a crazy fan, the 2020 White House hopeful apparently wanted to express his unconditional support for Khan.

    The tweet was followed up by a side-by-side photo of Donald Trump and conservative politician Boris Johnson.

    Trump had taken a dig at Sadiq Khan on Sunday before departing on his state visit to the United Kingdom, referring to him as the “twin of de Blasio, except shorter.”

    The NY Mayor was quick to tweet a joke about that comparison, dishing out that Trump “is Putin’s twin, only his presidency will be shorter.”

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Trump Compares Sadiq Khan to 'Dumb and Incompetent' NYC Mayor de Blasio
    New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, jumped into the 2020 presidential race as a Democratic contender in May, but has barely made an impression in the polls, besides facing opposition to his presidential run in his home city.

    On Monday, Donald Trump, who is in the UK on a state visit,  lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who had referred to the president's trip to the country as a regrettable event.

    “Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted on Monday as he was arriving in the United Kingdom.

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Corbyn to Join London Rally Against Trump's UK Visit
    The two politicians have been exchanging tirades for some time now, as Trump accused Khan of doing a "bad job" on tackling terrorism in the capital, while the mayor  challenged Trump on climate issues and blamed him for being part of the right-wing resurgence.

    As Trump arrived in the UK Monday for a three-day visit, anti-Trump activists promised to organise protests across the country throughout his stay, with Khan giving the go-ahead for the gigantic "Baby Trump" balloon to fly again, following last year's debut.

