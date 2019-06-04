Common Values Will Continue to Unite US, UK, Queen Elizabeth Tells Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday for a three-day state visit. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the first couple at Buckingham Palace for a full-day of royal ceremonies, complete with a viewing of the royal gift collection, a tour of Westminster Abbey and the state banquet.

The shared bond between the United States and the United Kingdom will continue to unite both countries for many years to come, Queen Elizabeth II said during a state banquet with Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace.

"As we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us", the queen said on Monday. "Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come".

‘Mr President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us.’



In her speech, The Queen spoke of the mutual aims and beliefs of the US and the UK. pic.twitter.com/1FRb2O12H7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 3 июня 2019 г.

Trump thanked the queen for her hospitality and nearly seven decades of "treasured friendship" with the United States.

"We affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future: freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God", Trump said.

"On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long-cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty The Queen." pic.twitter.com/R50gayneD5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) 3 июня 2019 г.

The Queen, President Trump and the First Lady view a display of items from the Royal Collection illustrating the enduring relationship between the US and the UK. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/gPuI5Ziab6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 3 июня 2019 г.

The US president appeared to enjoy his time with the British royal family, saying that the trip to the United Kingdom is going really well.

Trump also hinted via Twitter at the possibility of a major trade deal between the two countries being reached once the United Kingdom finalizes its exit from the European Union.

The United Kingdom was unable to leave the European Union on 29 March, as originally intended, because the withdrawal deal had been voted down by the UK lawmakers. The European Council gave the United Kingdom an extension until 31 October, with an option to leave earlier if the UK parliament passes the deal.

The European Union has repeatedly stated that the draft agreement on the conditions for United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc reached last year was not subject to revision.

