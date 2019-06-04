Register
02:29 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, June 3, 2019 on the opening day of a three day state visit to Britain

    Common Values Will Continue to Unite US, UK, Queen Elizabeth Tells Trump

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (18)
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday for a three-day state visit. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the first couple at Buckingham Palace for a full-day of royal ceremonies, complete with a viewing of the royal gift collection, a tour of Westminster Abbey and the state banquet.

    The shared bond between the United States and the United Kingdom will continue to unite both countries for many years to come, Queen Elizabeth II said during a state banquet with Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace.

    "As we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us", the queen said on Monday. "Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come".

    Trump thanked the queen for her hospitality and nearly seven decades of "treasured friendship" with the United States.

    READ MORE: Trump Supports a Brexit That Could Maintain Global Economic Stability — Reports

    "We affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future: freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God", Trump said.

    READ MORE: US Ambassador Confirms Trump Lining Up US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal

    The US president appeared to enjoy his time with the British royal family, saying that the trip to the United Kingdom is going really well.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S President Donald Trump before their meeting at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Pool Photo
    Bolton Says Trump Eager for US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal - Reports
    Trump also hinted via Twitter at the possibility of a major trade deal between the two countries being reached once the United Kingdom finalizes its exit from the European Union.

    The United Kingdom was unable to leave the European Union on 29 March, as originally intended, because the withdrawal deal had been voted down by the UK lawmakers. The European Council gave the United Kingdom an extension until 31 October, with an option to leave earlier if the UK parliament passes the deal.

    The European Union has repeatedly stated that the draft agreement on the conditions for United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc reached last year was not subject to revision.

    READ MORE: 'Power is Power': Tony Blair Flays Brexit, Praises 'Great Alliances' With US, EU

    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (18)

    Related:

    WATCH: ‘Dumping Trump’ Robot Seated on Toilet in UK for State Visit
    Spat With London Mayor & Warm Royal Welcome: Trump's First Day of UK State Visit
    'Nothing Special': UK Attendees Weigh in on Donald Trump's UK State Visit
    First Lady Melania Trump Wows Fashionistas Upon Arrival in UK
    Tags:
    common values, alliance, Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse