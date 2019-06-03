Register
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to demonstrators in Parliament Square after they take part in a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London on October 20, 2018

    Trumps UK Visit: Piers Morgan Rips 'Pathetic' Protesters, 'Pipsqueak' Sadiq Khan

    © AFP 2019 / Nilkas Halle'n
    Europe
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has sided with protesters, who said up to 250,000 demonstrators would take to the streets of London to signal that he is unwelcome in the country. Trump in response compared Khan to the "very dumb and incompetent" New York Mayor de Blasio.

    UK journalist Piers Morgan has given a tongue-lashing to those protesting against Donald and Melania Trump's ongoing visit to the kingdom, including both average Londoners and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

    "I will welcome the president of the United States here," Morgan said on Monday's Good Morning Britain. "But there'll be thousands running to the streets with their baby blimps and their posters," calling the protesters "warped and pathetic".

    "I think on D-Day week it's a little bit disrespectful," he went on, "Because when we needed the Americans in World War II they were there for us."

    Donald Trump arrived in London for his second visit in 11 months; hordes of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered outside Buckingham Palace, and the president will sit down with the Queen at a lavish banquet later.

    The church of Westminster Abbey in London
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Trump Goes on Tour to Westminster Abbey as Part of His State Trip to UK (VIDEO)

    The POTUS is also set to attend the 75th D-Day anniversary memorial in Portsmouth on Wednesday, marking the largest seaborne invasion in history.

    Protesters plan to fly a giant inflatable ‘Baby Trump' balloon, as well as a giant robot of Donald Trump sitting on a gold toilet shipped specifically for this event from China.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who earlier blamed Donald Trump for fuelling the rise of right-wing sentiment in Europe, greenlighted the ‘baby blimp', much to Piers Morgan's anger.

    READ MORE: Trump Compares Sadiq Khan to 'Dumb and Incompetent' NYC Mayor de Blasio

    "London is currently a city where young kids stab each other to death on a regular basis. Why don't you focus on stopping that, rather than mocking and abusing the leader of Britain's greatest ally as he comes to honour D-Day heroes?" Morgan asked rhetorically, addressing the London mayor.

    A staunch Trump supporter, Morgan wrote in a column for the Daily Mail: "Khan has also, as Trump rightly said, been an abject failure as London Mayor (even worse than Bill de Blasio in New York!) presiding over a terrible surge in knife crime that has led to dozens of young people being murdered on the streets of the city.

    "So who the hell is this jumped-up pipsqueak to start barking out insults at the American President when he can't even protect our kids from being stabbed to death?"

