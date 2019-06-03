Register
17:51 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators protest outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had a U.S. extradition request hearing, in London, Britain May 2, 2019

    Assange Has No Chance at Fair Treatment by UK Officials - WikiLeaks Chief Editor

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said that UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's dismissal of a UN report establishing that Assange was a victim of "psychological torture" campaign proved that the journalist had no chance at getting impartial treatment from the UK authorities.

    "Hunt's dismissal did not just confirm the UN's findings that the UK gov had been complicit in creating 'an atmosphere of impunity encouraging Mr. Assange's uninhibited vilification and abuse,' it also showed once again that Assange has no chance of fair and impartial treatment," Hrafnsson said on Monday in a published statement.

    The chief editor also stressed that Hunt's claims about Assange possibly causing people to die were incorrect since US military officials had said the opposite under oath during the trial of former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

    READ MORE: Theresa May's Potential Successor Says He Won't Block Assange's US Extradition

    The remarks come after Hunt said on Sunday that Assange was "alleged to have committed some very serious crimes, alleged to have led to people's deaths" and affirmed that he would not block Assange's extradition to the United States despite an earlier call by a UN rapporteur to stop the collective persecution of the Australian-born whistleblower.

    In this file photo taken on May 01, 2019 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Swedish Court Rejects Prosecution Request to Arrest WikiLeaks Founder Assange
    After visiting Assange in London's high-security Belmarsh prison on 31 May, UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer said that the prominent whistleblower had for years been "deliberately exposed… to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which can only be described as psychological torture." The UN official also urged the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ecuador to stop their "collective persecution" of Assange.

    Assange was arrested in London on 11 April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

    If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.

    In Sweden, Assange could face the reopened rape case against him, but a Swedish court on Monday rejected the prosecution's request for his arrest in absentia.

    Related:

    Theresa May's Potential Successor Says He Won't Block Assange's US Extradition
    London Court to Hold Second Hearing on Julian Assange on Thursday
    SEP Slams Liberal Press & MPs in Europe, US Over Backing Assange's Extradition
    Tags:
    prison, espionage, WikiLeaks, UN, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse