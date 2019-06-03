'Nothing Special': UK Attendees Weigh in on Donald Trump's UK State Visit

Several of the onlookers spoke about the significance of his state visit, with many divided on their opinions about the US Commander-in-Chief.

Attendees gathered outside Buckingham Palace for US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK on Monday, with onlookers greeted by parades from the Royal Guard and motorcades of black vehicles speeding into the palace gates.

A US expat who has lived in the UK for six years attended Trump's state visit said that it was a "normal circumstance" and that the British have welcomed the US president as they would "any other foreign dignitary".

"It's nothing special today," he said. "There's nothing historic. He's been to the UK already, and it's just his second time here like any other president would do."

The man said that there was "hardly anybody here" and that the crowd of onlookers was smaller compared to other state visits.

"Whenever you come here, there's a massive crowd; it's one of those things," he said, adding that today was just a "normal day".

"I've been living in Britain for six years now; it's just a normal circumstance," he said.

When asked about the changes that President Trump had brought to the US compared to his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, the man said "that's a tough one."

"I think his changes are just radical and he has just caused issues around the world," he said. "He makes American people run out and about in the street and makes you feel dumber because you're American," he said.

"It's just reality, he is an idiot abroad right now, and it's the reality of it," he said. "I just don't think it's a good thing for America, [or] a good thing for what's supposed to be a progressive society; he's making us regress."

But a pair of welcoming Brits stated that Trump's visit to the UK was "equivalent to the Second World War, where Roosevelt and Churchill met" in 1943.

"We are in a parallel history which is called The Quickening in the Bible," one of the attendees said. "We are in the last days, and these events are profound providential events indicating the completion of providential history."

READ MORE: Trump Goes on Tour to Westminster Abbey as Part of His State Trip to UK (VIDEO)

When asked what President Trump would talk about with Prime Minister May, he said that he had "no idea".

"I just hope he meets [Brexit Party leader] Nigel Farage, because President Trump must be very fascinated by the recent elections here," the man said. "Public mood has rapidly moved to something different. So, this is a good sign for society, that we can choose new leaders for the people… people we like."

Trump is busy attending his three-day visit to the UK, where he is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II and UK prime minister Theresa May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in addition to holding bilateral talks with UK state officials. President Trump also toured Westminster Abbey as part of his trip.