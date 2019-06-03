Register
17:51 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump supporters

    'Nothing Special': UK Attendees Weigh in on Donald Trump's UK State Visit

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (14)
    0 60

    Several of the onlookers spoke about the significance of his state visit, with many divided on their opinions about the US Commander-in-Chief.

    Attendees gathered outside Buckingham Palace for US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK on Monday, with onlookers greeted by parades from the Royal Guard and motorcades of black vehicles speeding into the palace gates. 

    Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath...
    © Photo: born_eco ‏/twitter
    Giant Penis Mowed Into Lawn Near UK Airport Where Trump Landed (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
    A US expat who has lived in the UK for six years attended Trump's state visit said that it was a "normal circumstance" and that the British have welcomed the US president as they would "any other foreign dignitary".

    "It's nothing special today," he said. "There's nothing historic. He's been to the UK already, and it's just his second time here like any other president would do." 

    The man said that there was "hardly anybody here" and that the crowd of onlookers was smaller compared to other state visits.

    "Whenever you come here, there's a massive crowd; it's one of those things," he said, adding that today was just a "normal day".  

    "I've been living in Britain for six years now; it's just a normal circumstance," he said. 

    When asked about the changes that President Trump had brought to the US compared to his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, the man said "that's a tough one." 

    "I think his changes are just radical and he has just caused issues around the world," he said. "He makes American people run out and about in the street and makes you feel dumber because you're American," he said.  

    "It's just reality, he is an idiot abroad right now, and it's the reality of it," he said. "I just don't think it's a good thing for America, [or] a good thing for what's supposed to be a progressive society; he's making us regress."

    But a pair of welcoming Brits stated that Trump's visit to the UK was "equivalent to the Second World War, where Roosevelt and Churchill met" in 1943. 

    "We are in a parallel history which is called The Quickening in the Bible," one of the attendees said. "We are in the last days, and these events are profound providential events indicating the completion of providential history." 

    READ MORE: Trump Goes on Tour to Westminster Abbey as Part of His State Trip to UK (VIDEO)

    When asked what President Trump would talk about with Prime Minister May, he said that he had "no idea". 

    "I just hope he meets [Brexit Party leader] Nigel Farage, because President Trump must be very fascinated by the recent elections here," the man said. "Public mood has rapidly moved to something different. So, this is a good sign for society, that we can choose new leaders for the people… people we like."

    Trump is busy attending his three-day visit to the UK, where he is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II and UK prime minister Theresa May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in addition to holding bilateral talks with UK state officials. President Trump also toured Westminster Abbey as part of his trip.

    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (14)

    Related:

    First Lady Melania Trump Wows Fashionistas Upon Arrival in UK
    Trump Goes on Tour to Westminster Abbey as Part of His State Trip to UK (VIDEO)
    'Milkshaking' Spreads to US as Trump Supporter Republican Matt Gaetz Targeted
    Donald Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    UK state visit, Brexit talks, Trump Cabinet, bilateral talks, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, Trump-UK state visit, English Royal Family, U.S. Department of State, Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa May, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse