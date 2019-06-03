First Lady Melania Trump Wows Fashionistas Upon Arrival in UK

As is the case with the US First Lady on most state visits, Melania Trump is the focus of fashionistas' attention.

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady have arrived on their state visit to the United Kingdom.

The always chic Melania Trump looked particularly elegant for her UK trip, as she wore a London-themed gown for her departure.

The First Lady was seen walking across the White House lawn in a flowing Gucci shirt dress displaying print images of British capital landmarks, such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, with a riot of colours that included scarlet, orange and green.

The vibrant frock was elegantly paired with a pair of nude stiletto heels.

The US First Lady landed in the UK having changed into a very stylish and crisp navy blue outfit with pussy-bow blouse, in a nod to iconic British fashion house Burberry.

. @FLOTUS lands in England wearing a navy suit situation pic.twitter.com/5P03FANFNX — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

Stunning! & she kills it with sartorial diplomacy! #HervePierre is a mastermind! — Katherine (@KathvonBayern) June 3, 2019

.@FLOTUS That is the best outfit yet — classy and bold — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 3, 2019

Some Twitter users, however, were quick to note the resemblance to a cabin crew outfit.

Melania Trump ridiculed for 'cabin crew' outfit as she lands in UK for state visit

Melania Trump is being mocked for wearing a cabin crew inspired look as she landed in the UK this morning. pic.twitter.com/dK4HxwpX4T — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) June 3, 2019

I thought she was a flight attendant. — Wendy Wood (@WWoodUK) June 3, 2019

The new British Airways stewardess uniform? — 𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚢𝚍 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚘𝚗 👨🏻‍💻 (@HOUmanReporter) June 3, 2019​

​Subsequently, for her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump wore a custom white crepe dress with navy details by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The hat is a design from her personal designer/wardrobe adviser, Hervé Pierre.

Twitter was ablaze, with users sharing impressions of the First Lady's attire for the occasion.

NEW: @FLOTUS wearing a custom @dolcegabbana dress for her meeting with the Queen today. The hat is an original design by her couturier, designer Hervé Pierre. Here is Pierre's sketch of the hat: pic.twitter.com/IfWmZxMIXS — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

What a First Lady we have. She has surpassed Jackie O in terms of style. If her husband was a liberal, she would be on every magazine cover every month for the entire Presidency. Just amazing. True Eastern European and now American Elegance! pic.twitter.com/nc4n1nyt1X — Joey Nocolussione (@JoeyNoCollusion) June 3, 2019

Now this is what u call a true First Lady!!! 🔥🔥🔥Melania Trump in Dolce&Gabbana #USStateVisit #FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/bNiFGEbliQ — Peace98 (@AynRiedel98) June 3, 2019

great @ChrisJack_Getty shot of @FLOTUS and the Queen and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall — laughing together just now at the Palace. pic.twitter.com/bmac3EuJjm — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

You can't buy class! — Martha Tackett (@mbt4955) June 3, 2019

FLOTUS looks stunningly gorgeous! Can’t wait to see what other outfits she has lined up for this trip!🌷🇺🇸🇬🇧🌷 #PoweroftheFirstLady @StephGrisham45 — Buzzyanne 🇺🇸 (@buzzyanne) June 3, 2019

The first lady looks incredible🙌 — James Goulbourn (@goulbourn_james) June 3, 2019

Yeah… something about this outfit that is simply not connecting. But, it wouldn't be the first time. Maybe "A-line" is not her line? I don't know what it is but it's "something". — Sinash (@MyTakeOnThis61) June 3, 2019

I Don’t Care….Do You? — Debbie van Hees (@vandebster) June 3, 2019​

​Over the years Melania Trump, a former model, has carefully curated her political style, since diplomacy can be tacitly expressed in the garments worn by a First Lady on a state visit abroad.