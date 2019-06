Trump is currently on his three-day visit to the United Kingdom. He is anticipated to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. He is also expected to participate in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

US President Donald Trump is paying a visit to Westminster Abbey as part of his official trip to London.

On Tuesday, Trump is set to hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently announced that she would resign on 7 June. The following day, Trump will take part in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the anniversary of the invasion of Normandy in World War II.

