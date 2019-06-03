Next Stop Government? 'Historic Moment' as Brexit Party Tops Westminster Poll

The poll follows mere days after YouGov survey placed the determinedly pro-EU Lib Dems in pole position on 24 percent - their best showing since 2010 - while the Brexit Party, which topped the European election, was close behind with 22 percent. The Conservatives and Labour were tied on just 19 percent.

The Brexit Party has come out on top in a national voting intention poll for the first time ever.

The survey, conducted by Opinium, ranks Nigel Farage's party at 26 percent, Labour in second place with 22 percent of vote, followed by the Conservatives with 17 percent and the Liberal Democrats with 16 percent.

The former UKIP leader, who's been campaigning in Peterborough ahead of a by-election 6th June, hailed the finding as a "historic moment".

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 1, 2019

​In Peterborough party candidate Mike Greene is hoping to replace the Labour Party, following the resignation of disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya.

The shock poll was released the same day US President Donald Trump urged the UK to send Nigel Farage to negotiate with Brussels and pursue a no-deal Brexit if the EU refuses to yield to British demands in an exclusive interview with The Times, promising a subsequent trade deal with the US would more than compensate the country.

Trump said it was "a mistake" for the government not to involve Farage, the Brexit Party leader, in the negotiations and his success in the recent European elections meant he'd earned his place.

"I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer. He is a very smart person. They won't bring him in. Think how well they would do if they did. They just haven't figured that out yet," the President said.

Trump also suggested the UK withhold its £39 billion ‘exit fee' to gain leverage.

"If I were them I wouldn't pay…That is me. I would not pay, that is a tremendous number. If [the government] don't get what they want, I would walk away… If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away," he concluded.