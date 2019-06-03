Having a Blast: PewDiePie ROASTS Twitch Streamer xQc

Register
    PewDiePie treated his bro base to a bout of hilarious online reactions on the heels of a painful loss to Bollywood label T-Series, which surpassed his coveted subscriber milestone on 29 May.

    Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc or xQcOW, a popular Twitch streamer and Overwatch pro has drawn a mirthful reaction from acknowledged YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg during an episode of ‘You Laugh You Lose’ on June 2.

    xQc, a Canadian professional Overwatch player and Twitch streamer who played the main tank position for the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League for part of the inaugural season, is loved by his fan base for the hilarious incidents peppering his live broadcasts.

    As Pewds was browsing through the submissions on his subreddit, he apparently hit upon a clip of xQc playing Overwatch. Now, in that video the viewers were bashing his mic quality, warning the streamer how his microphone was really no good.

    To run a test of sorts, xQc set off on one of his famous shouting tirades, but his voice could barely be heard as the sound was so scuffed. All the viewers heard was static, with PewDiePie chortling his reaction:

    “Oh god, does he have one of the Blue Yeti mics?” PewDiePie marvels.

    “They’re worse than my microphones….yeah, no, it sounds great! [The Blue Yeti] only works if you’re in an isolated room, right?”

    “People love it for some reason, it’s such a piece of s**t,” Pewds summed up.

    And if that wasn’t enough, the YouTuber celebrity also had a whale of a time with another viral clip from xQc – one where the twitch streamer reacts to footage of a hawk, which he mistakenly called a “chicken.”

    “Oh god, I laugh at the worst s**t,” PewDiePie chuckled, wondering aloud if xQc’s video was for real and comparing the clip to a viral vine of a little girl calling a gaggle of geese “chickens”.

    Not to be outdone, once xQc got wind of the comments and reactions from PewDiePie, he played the video during his own stream, putting on a deliberate show of enthusiasm at having been singled out by the YouTube king.

    Clapping and shouting he cried out:

    “Holy s**t, we made it, baby!” “I’m so happy, dude! He laughed, too!”

    T-Series
    © Photo: YouTube/
    India's T-Series 1st YouTube Channel to Pass 100Mln Subs in BLOW to PewDiePie
    The latest bout of mirthful reactions from PewDiePie to xQc’s Twitch clips comes on the heels of his ultimate loss to Bollywood label T-Series, which surpassed Pewd's coveted subscriber milestone on 29 May.

    Earlier this week, Indian music-video and trailer channel T-Series won the neck-and-neck battle to be the first channel to be able to boast 100 million subscribers on YouTube, thus sealing T-Series as the winner of a months-long race against Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, who ruled YouTube with his most-subscribed-to channel for five years.

    T-Series entered the race several months ago after seeing a major surge in its follower base last year due to India’s recent widespread procurement of Wi-Fi, thanks to mobile network provider Jio.

    During the struggle, the YouTube channels of PewDiePie and T-Series grew by around 30 million subscribers each.

    Despite this loss, PewDiePie still retains the title of YouTube’s most subscribed-to independent creator.

    His channel currently sits at 96 million subscribers and counting.

     

     

     

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
