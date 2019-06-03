Greece's Opposition New Democracy Candidates Win Elections in 12 of 13 Regions

Incumbent Crete governor Stavros Arnaoutakis, candidate from the KINAL alliance, was reelected to stay the head of the region. He is supported by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.
Syriza lost by an overwhelming 9 percentage points to the ND party during last week's European Parliament elections. Following this defeat, the prime minister called for a snap election, set to be held on July 7.
