Greece's Opposition New Democracy Candidates Win Elections in 12 of 13 Regions

ATHENS (Sputnik) – Representatives of Greece's opposition New Democracy (ND) party became governors in all Greek regions, except Crete, after winning the second round of local elections on Sunday, according to the Monday data of the Greek Interior Ministry.

Incumbent Crete governor Stavros Arnaoutakis, candidate from the KINAL alliance, was reelected to stay the head of the region. He is supported by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.

The ND party candidates have also won mayoral elections in most cities with a population of more than 50,000 people, the ministry said.

READ MORE: Tsipras Calls for Snap General Elections in Greece — Reports

Syriza lost by an overwhelming 9 percentage points to the ND party during last week's European Parliament elections. Following this defeat, the prime minister called for a snap election, set to be held on July 7.