Dutch Police Issue Perfume Smelling Like Ecstasy - Reports

Ecstasy, a popular pill or powder form of MDMA, is illegal in the Netherlands, but officials are concerned about illegal labs that pose a threat to public health and the environment.

Citizens in the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant have been given a perfume smelling like the club drug ecstasy, but local police are not worried since they apparently released it themselves.

Officials have started distributing the brand new scent, called XTACY, in square bottles similar to the iconic Chanel N°5, according to Dutch News.

Noord-Brabant province was chosen on purpose, as it is understood to have the highest concentration of clandestine drug laboratories in the country (127 labs were busted last year in the province alone, as compared to 136 in the rest of the country).

"Smell is the most important way that people can recognise an ecstasy lab. That is why we want to spread the smell over the entire country, so that everyone knows what to look out for," explained prosecutor Antoinette Doedens.

The Country's Public Prosecution Service said it was launching the campaign under the slogan "There Is A Breath Of Fresh Air".

READ MORE: Putting an E in PTSD? Ex-Soldiers Given Ecstasy Against Anxiety in US Drug Trial

Funny as it may sound, the goal is to tackle the production of ecstasy and other synthetic drugs, as officials say it results in the emission of hazardous waste which when discharged into the environment poses a risk to human health, as well as a risk of explosions and noxious gas emissions.