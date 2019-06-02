Demonstrators Take to the Streets of London on Al-Quds Day (VIDEO)

Live from London as people take part in the annual Al-Quds Day rally which is held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Despite continued efforts to ban the event on the grounds of anti-Semitism, protesters are expected to assemble outside the buildings of the UK Home Office on Sunday.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event first introduced in 1979 by late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Mass anti-Israeli protests annually take place in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Al-Quds Day, which is dedicated to the support of the Palestinian people.

