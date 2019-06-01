WATCH Mount Etna Erupt, Spewing Lava and Ash Over Skies of Sicily

The 3,330-metre volcano showed signs of increasing activity over the week, after a relatively calm period since December 2018, when an intensive ash burst led to the temporary closure of nearby Catania Airport.

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, has once again shown its temper, erupting on Friday night and Saturday morning, producing a large amount of smoke and lava flow creating a solemn picture of red and black that changed the colour of the sky over the Italian island.

See Mount Etna volcano spews lava and ash into the sky#Etna#Italy pic.twitter.com/dDPFstmtlO — Press TV (@PressTV) May 31, 2019

Boris Behncke from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, who lives near the mountain posted several spectacular photos of the volcano, showing how beautiful the dangers of nature can be.

Scenes of #Etna's new, sub-terminal eruption, during the night of 30-31 May 2019, seen from Santa Venerina, Fiumefreddo and (last photo) Tremestieri Etneo. "Sub-terminal" means the eruption is occurring close to the summit craters, generally at around 2900-3000 m elevation pic.twitter.com/6uBXJTShkV — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) May 31, 2019

​Another strong eruption of the volcano occurred in 1992, threatening to destroy the city of Zafferana located near the mountain.