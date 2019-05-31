Kosovo Proclaims Russian UN Staffer Injured in Raid Persona Non Grata - PM

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo has announced Russian national and United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who had been injured in a raid by the Kosovo-Albanian police, persona non grata, Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the designation of Russian national and United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov as a persona non grata by saying that it is an undisguised policy aimed at exacerbating interethnic relations.

The Ministry added that the move demonstrated disrespect for the United Nation by Kosovar authorities and could have far-reaching consequences.

The Foreign Ministry has also vowed to take all the necessary actions to protect Krasnoshchekov.

The officials noted that such steps have only become possible due to the West's pandering to the self-proclaimed Balkan nation.

READ MORE: Moscow Slams Kosovar Operation, Arrest of Russian National

On Tuesday, Kosovar police launched a special operation under the pretext of combating organised crime in the country's north. Krasnoshchekov and at least 19 others were detained during the raid for resisting police, though the Russian national was later released due to his diplomatic immunity and transferred to a hospital in Belgrade for treatment.

According to the Kosovar police, the Russian national was allegedly trying to interfere with the law enforcement operation by taking advantage of his diplomatic status.

READ MORE: Serbian President Wishes Russian Citizen Injured in Kosovo Raids Speedy Recovery

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed Krasnoshchekov's detention as "outrageous."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin on Friday visited Mikhail Krasnoshchekov in a hospital in Belgrade.

"It is very important for us that you feel at home here," Vucic told Krasnoshchekov.

Chepurin has reassured Krasnoshchekov that the incident with his detention was being taken care of.