Police Shoot Man Armed with Knife in Slovak Capital Bratislava (PHOTOS)

Bratislava police wrote in a Twitter post that they are investigating the circumstances of an incident in which a man in the centre of the Slovak capital had to be shot.

According to TA3 news portal, police reportedly opened fire at a man wielding a knife in a shopping street in the centre of Bratislava.

According to witness reports, ambulances have arrived at the scene.

BREAKING: Police in #Bratislava #Slovakia open fire on a man armed with a knife on Obchodna Street, at least one injured. Police have cordoned off the street, background for the stabbing not known.

According to Dnes 24, the man was reportedly threatening people with a knife on Obchodna Street.

The portal reports that there are two people who have likely been injured at the scene of the incident.

The street has been partially closed following the incident.