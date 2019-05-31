Register
17:23 GMT +331 May 2019
    Spanish football club celebrates with stripper

    Netizens Shrug as Spanish FC Apologises After Players Celebrate With STRIPPER

    © Photo: YouTube/Diari Girona Notícies
    Europe
    It appears an individual, the club’s secretary, volunteered to prepare a surprise for his winning team, but the good intention worked out a bit differently from what he had originally expected.

    A Spanish football team has stirred controversy online after a video emerged of their players celebrating their promotion to the next division with a bikini-clad stripper performing erotic dances in a changing room, several media outlets reported. The club, Esportiu Llanca, issued an apology in wake of the incident, which occurred after their latest win.

    Rapper Cardi B performs at RodeoHouston on March 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
    © AFP 2019 / SUZANNE CORDEIRO
    #SurvivingCardiB: Stripper-Turned-Rapper Claims She Used Sex to Drug & Rob Men

    “CE Llanca would like to apologise if anybody felt offended by the incidents which took place in the changing rooms once the first-team match ended”, the club responded to the video that made rounds on the internet. Its statement went on to specify that the stripper had been hired as “a gift from one person”, adding that the club itself had nothing to do with calling her, and had no intention to offend anyone, but “just to celebrate the promotion to the Catalan Second Division”.

    READ MORE: Netizens Agitated Over Busty Stripper Invading Dutch Football Pitch (VIDEO)

    Local media, meanwhile, reported that the stripper was hired by the club’s secretary, Francesc Romero, who said there was no one on the club's board who knew about the surprise he had intended to prepare for the team.

    “It was a party atmosphere, nothing got out of hand. There was cava, smiles and joy, but she did her show calmly and at the end, she got dressed and left. Everything was normal”, Romero was quoted as saying, adding that there were no minors present in the changing room during the performance.

    The video sports a blonde stripper dancing in a leather getup and a cat mask before stripping to her underwear, dancing on a chair and rolling on the floor. She then proceeded to audaciously pour champagne over herself in front of the cheering and chanting audience.

    Comments on the news reports virtually flooded the Internet, with users scratching their heads thinking why the club management actually had to apologise over the incident:

    “Fun police strike again”, one netizen wrote, tongue-in-cheek, with another striking back:

    “Respect & recognise sex workers profession”. 

