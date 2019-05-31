Man Shoots Two Hostages Dead and Commits Suicide in Zurich - Police

The hostage-taker announced later that he would surrender to police in 10 minutes, but instead killed both women and himself. Officers who stormed the building found all of them with severe wounds and were unable to save their lives.
At the moment, there is no official information about what exactly led to the shooting.
🇨🇭 URGENT — Un homme a pris en otage deux femmes avant de les abattre à #Zurich. Il s'est ensuite suicidé. Les motivations sont floues. Grosse intervention policière en cours, secteur bouclé. #Suisse (police/médias locaux) pic.twitter.com/J4FksOvQa5— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) May 31, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)